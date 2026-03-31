Security forces arrest three alleged extortionists linked to insurgent groups in Manipur

Security forces on Monday, March 30 carried out multiple operations across Manipur, leading to the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in extortion activities and linked to proscribed insurgent outfits, officials said.

In Kakching district, security personnel arrested Mayengbam Amitap Singh (32), also known by his aliases Mukabala and Khaba, from Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station limits. He has been identified as a self-styled Sergeant Major of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)]. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession during the operation.

In a separate operation in Thoubal district, two individuals identified as active cadres of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) were apprehended from Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai under Yairipok Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yengkokpam Premchand (26), also known as Chingsangakpa, and Moirangthem Naresh Singh (30), alias Chingsang. Security forces seized a two-wheeler scooter and three mobile phones from their possession.

Officials said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to curb extortion networks and insurgent activities in the region. Further investigation is underway.