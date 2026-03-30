Security forces arrest three in separate anti-narcotics operations in Manipur; cannabis seized

Security forces conducted two separate anti-narcotics operations in Manipur on March 28 and 29, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of suspected contraband, including heroin and cannabis, officials said.



On March 29, security personnel arrested Sehkholien (52), a resident of Saikulphai village in Jiribam district, from a stretch between Chhotobekra and Latingkhal under Jiribam Police Station. During the operation, authorities recovered approximately 5.2 kilograms of ganja packed in five plastic bags from his possession. A two-wheeler, identified as a TVS NTORQ bearing registration number AS 11X-9252, was also seized.



In a separate operation on March 28, a combined team of security forces and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted two vehicles—a DI Tata and a Scorpio—at Ngathal ground in Churachandpur district. The drivers of the vehicles, identified as Paumuanlian Tungnung (23) from Vaal Veng village and Lianminthang Neihsial (26) from Nazareth village in Saikot, were taken into custody.



Officials said that a total of 207 soap cases containing suspected heroin were recovered from the intercepted vehicles during the operation.



Further investigation is underway in both cases.