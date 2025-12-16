Security forces arrest three insurgent cadres in coordinated operations across Manipur

Security Forces on Monday, December 15 carried out a series of coordinated operations across Manipur, leading to the arrest of three alleged active members of proscribed insurgent groups from different districts, officials said.



In Imphal West district, a serving Sergeant of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Taibanganba faction) was apprehended from the Heirangoithong area under Singjamei Police Station. The arrested individual has been identified as Thokchom Santosh Meitei (37), also known by the aliases Tampakngakpa and Nanao, a resident of Heirangoithong Awang Maibam Leikai. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.



In a separate operation the same day, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK–PRO), G-5 group, from the Loktak Project Gate area under Bishnupur Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused, identified as Louriyam Thoi Meitei alias Korou (26), a resident of Bishnupur Ward No. 3, was found in possession of a mobile phone and a SIM card, which were seized during the operation.



Another active member of PREPAK was arrested from Kiyamgei Maning Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. The individual has been identified as Thokchom Jotilal Singh (29), also known as Angamba. A mobile phone was recovered from him during the arrest.



Officials said all the arrested individuals have been taken into custody for further investigation, and legal proceedings are underway in accordance with the law. Security Forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and continuing operations against unlawful activities across the state.