Security forces arrest three insurgent cadres in Manipur, arms and cash recovered

Security forces apprehended three active cadres of different proscribed outfits from various parts of Manipur on Monday, September 29.



In the first operation, an active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), identified as Urikhinbam Premjit Singh (41), a resident of Lamjao Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, was arrested from Paona Bazar. He was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting shops and the general public in the valley areas. A mobile handset and a bag containing ₹3,280 in cash were recovered from his possession.



In a separate action, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Sanasam Sanatomba Singh alias Naoton (54), from his residence in Kadangband Mayai Leikai under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West district. During the search, Security Forces seized two INSAS LMG magazines, two camouflage helmets, five bulletproof plates, four bulletproof vests, and one mobile phone from his possession.



Meanwhile, in another coordinated operation, an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM), identified as Naoshekpam Sanathoi Meitei alias Leichil (19) of Khoijuman Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, was apprehended from his locality.