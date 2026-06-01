Security forces arrest two active RPF/PLA cadres from Manipur's Imphal East on charges of extortion

Security forces on Monday, June 1 arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) allegedly involved in extortion activities during separate operations in Manipur's Imphal East district.

According to officials, the first accused, identified as Maibam Arun Singh alias Uru (49), a resident of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai near Community Hall in Imphal East district, was apprehended from Top Awang Leikai under Porompat Police Station.

In a separate operation, security personnel arrested Thangjam Surankumar Singh alias Achouba alias Rajesh (30), a resident of Pourabi Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from Top Makha Leikai, also under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

Officials stated that both individuals are active cadres of the RPF/PLA and were allegedly engaged in extortion-related activities in the region.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other unlawful activities and to identify any associated networks operating in the area.