Security forces arrest two cadres in Manipur, recover weapons and communication devices

In a joint operation on November 21, security personnel in Manipur arrested two active cadres with the first arrest made in Imphal East.



According to reports, one Thingom Sanamacha Meitei (44) was arrested from his residence at Itham Awang Leikai under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East district. During the search, the team recovered one SLR rifle with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds and two radio wireless sets, indicating possible militant links.



A day earlier, on November 20, another team apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK from the Luwangsangbam area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East. The arrested cadre, identified as Laishram Kiran Meitei (36) alias Kirankumar, Romen, Angamba, hailing from Moirangkhunou Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district, was reportedly involved in extorting money from the public in the valley region. Security forces seized two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card from his possession.



In a separate action on the same day, security forces, in coordination with the district administration and the Forest Division, destroyed around 10 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Machi under Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The anti-narcotics drive is part of the ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in the region.