Security forces arrest two KCP cadres, recover arms and ammunition in Manipur

Security forces conducted a search operations across Manipur over the past two days, leading to the arrest of two active cadres linked to banned militant outfits and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from different parts of the state.

According to officials, an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba), identified as Laishram Gopen Singh alias Punshiba (40), was arrested on Saturday from Tentha Mathak Leikai in Thoubal district under Khongjom Police Station.

Security personnel recovered a mobile phone, a bag and camouflage clothing, including T-shirts and uniforms, from his possession.

In another operation carried out on Saturday, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the Langol hill range under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district.

The recovered items included one INSAS rifle along with two magazines, one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single bore barrel, four bolt action rifles, 10 pistols with one magazine each, five 38 mm anti-riot rubber shells, one detonator, four empty cartridges and five live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

On Friday, security forces arrested another active cadre of KCP (MFL), identified as Huidrom Sunder Singh alias Sanathoi alias Salai (41), from Sawombung Khunjao under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

A mobile phone was seized from him during the operation.

In a separate recovery operation conducted on Friday at Ingel Hill in Tendongyang under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district, security personnel recovered two single barrel guns, two .32 pistols, two No. 36 HE grenades and 99 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

Security forces have intensified search and area domination operations in vulnerable and hill areas of Manipur as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and recover illegally held weapons.