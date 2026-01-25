Security forces arrest two, seize explosives in Manipur

Security forces arrested two persons and seized a consignment of explosives from their possession in Manipur’s Pherzawl district, police said on January 25.

According to a police statement, the two accused were apprehended on Friday from an area between Buraikhal and Lower Kharkhuplien under Parbung police station. They were identified as C Sangkunga Mizo (58), a resident of Surtuinek village, and Michael Lalnithang (27) of Sibapurikhal.

During the operation, security personnel recovered 30 gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, 20 metres of wire and cash amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh from their possession.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation on Saturday, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from an area between Loilamkot and Nalon in Churachandpur district. The recovered items included three rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) ammunition, five 30 mm grenades, one .303 calibre bolt-action rifle, two single-barrel guns and two ‘pumpi’ (locally made mortars).

In another operation carried out on the same day at Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai area in Imphal West district, security forces recovered two modified .303 rifles, three pistols with magazines, three grenades, a detonator, four mortar shells, one improvised explosive device (IED) and explosives weighing about one kilogram.

Police said investigations are underway in all the cases to ascertain the source of the seized arms and explosives and to identify possible links with militant activities.