In an effort to maintain peace and security in Manipur, security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. The operations led to the recovery of critical arms from Maukot village in Churachandpur District, including a .303 rifle with an empty magazine and a 9mm country-made pistol, also with an empty magazine.



To ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods, security forces facilitated the movement of 177 vehicles along NH-37 and 241 vehicles on NH-2. Comprehensive security measures, including strict vigilance at vulnerable locations and the provision of security convoys on sensitive stretches, were implemented to guarantee safe passage for all vehicles.



Additionally, 108 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across various districts in the state, covering both hill and valley regions. The police confirmed that no individuals were detained during these operations in connection with any violations. The efforts underscore the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and travelers.





Also read: Manipur Police arrest one active cadre of proscribed group KCP (PWG), seize arms and ammunition