Security forces bust drug network, nab KCP and KYKL operatives across Manipur

Security forces in Manipur arrested five active cadres of proscribed insurgent outfits and a suspected drug trafficker, over two days of coordinated operations. The seizures included nearly 400 grams of high-grade heroin, a firearm with live ammunition.

On February 15, security personnel arrested 42-year-old Md. Jayad Khan from Sangaiyumpham Part-II Cherapur under Thoubal Police Station. Acting on specific intelligence, forces raided his residence and recovered 10 soap cases containing Heroin No. 4 weighing approximately 397 grams.

In addition to the narcotics haul, the team seized a single barrel gun along with an ammunition belt loaded with six live rounds. A two-wheeler allegedly used in the illegal activity was also confiscated. Officials said the seizure dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the region.

On February 16, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon faction) from the Sawombung area under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Phijam Rainson Singh alias Luwangcha, Amutombi, Tayai (29), a resident of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai in Imphal East. Preliminary interrogation suggests his involvement in activities linked to the banned insurgent group.

In a separate operation on the same day, security personnel apprehended an active woman cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba faction) from Taothong Khunou near Khutheibam Lampak under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Sanasam Rozy Devi alias Zy (26), a resident of Phumlou Mamang Leikai, Imphal West district. Officials said she was allegedly involved in facilitating activities of the insurgent outfit in the valley areas.

Meanwhile, on February 15, security forces arrested two active cadres of the banned insurgent group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the Jagnoi area near IMB pillar No. 80 in Moreh under Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hawaijam Nganthoiba (19), a resident of Rajaram under Lakhipur Police Station in Assam’s Cachar district, and Moirangthem Jenith Singh (24) of Ningthou Pareng Maning under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district.