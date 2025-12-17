Security forces bust major drug racket in Manipur's Jiribam, four held with 147 kg Yaba tablets

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, security forces on December 16 arrested four alleged drug dealers and seized a massive consignment of 147 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances, including Yaba tablets, from the Leinaganpokpi area under Jiribam Police Station in Manipur’s Jiribam district.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint operation led to the apprehension of the accused, identified as Faruk Ali (35) of Barpeta district in Assam, Santosh Patel (43) from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, Mafij Uddin (29) of Kamrup district in Assam, and Hanif Ali (28) from Bongaigaon district in Assam.



During the operation, security personnel also seized three truck vehicles that were allegedly being used to transport the illegal contraband. The recovered narcotics are suspected to have been part of an inter-state drug trafficking network operating across the Northeast.



The arrested individuals have been taken into custody for further interrogation, and legal proceedings are underway to identify possible links and forward and backward connections of the racket. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against narcotics smuggling to curb the growing menace in the region.