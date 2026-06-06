Security forces conduct joint combing operations to prevent spillover of violence from Kotlen

In an effort to prevent any spillover of the recent violence reported in Kotlen, Security Forces (SF) on Saturday, June 6 carried out surprise joint combing operations in areas surrounding Litan, Mahadev and Sinakeithel along National Highways 202 and 102A.

The operation involved coordinated patrols across villages inhabited by both communities, with security personnel conducting extensive area domination exercises. During the operation, several bunkers were traced and subsequently dismantled as part of measures aimed at maintaining peace and preventing any potential escalation of tensions.

Security Forces also engaged with village authorities and representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs), seeking their cooperation in preserving law and order in the region. Community leaders were assured of the continued presence of security personnel to deter any threats and ensure the safety of residents.

Officials further appealed to village authorities and CSOs to sensitise local youth and discourage them from being influenced by incidents occurring in other areas. They were urged to refrain from engaging in any form of violence or activities that could disturb the prevailing peace.

According to officials, such operations will continue in the coming days to ensure the safety and well-being of the local population. The measures are also aimed at maintaining the security of key highways and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of vehicles and commuters through the region.