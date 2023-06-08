In a bid to maintain peace and security in Manipur, security forces have carried out joint combing operations for the second consecutive day in the Hills and Valley Sector. Adopting a people-friendly approach, the operations included voluntary surrendering of illegal arms and the presence of magistrates during search operations in non-AFSPA areas.

During operations on June 8 , a significant breakthrough was achieved as security forces recovered 35 weapons of various types, along with ammunition and warlike stores. This successful operation contributes to curbing the potential threats in the region.

In addition to the combing operations, a major focus has been placed on ensuring the smooth movement of essential goods to and from Manipur by dominating the NH 37. This proactive measure aims to facilitate uninterrupted transportation and ease the challenges faced by the local population.