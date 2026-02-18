Security forces crack down on PLA operatives, recover arms and grenades in Manipur

In a major counter-insurgency operation, security forces in Manipur arrested two active members of the banned outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and recovered a cache of sophisticated arms and explosives in coordinated operations across Imphal East and Imphal West districts on February 17, 2026.

According to official sources, a self-styled private of the PLA’s RPF wing, Athokpam Manaoton Meitei alias Tamanao alias Malem alias Amujao (42), a resident of Chana Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, was apprehended from Sawombung.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces arrested a self-styled lieutenant of the PLA, Ningthoujam Ibungocha alias Sathouba Meitei (38), from Yaingangpokpi Bazar under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East district. He is reportedly involved in extortion activities. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession.

Security personnel also recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives from an area along Ngairangbam Tanoukhul Road towards Longa Koireng under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district. The seizure included:

One double-barrel gun

One country-made pistol with magazine

181 rounds of ammunition of various calibres

Three magazines

Two No. 36 hand grenades

One detonator

One Baofeng wireless handset with charger

Officials said the recoveries point to continued attempts by insurgent elements to regroup and destabilise sensitive areas.

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable zones in both hill and valley districts of the state. As part of the ongoing security grid, a total of 103 nakas and checkpoints were set up across Manipur. However, no detentions were reported during these checks.

Authorities also ensured the safe passage of 176 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37. Strict security arrangements, including convoy protection in sensitive stretches, were deployed to guarantee uninterrupted movement of goods amid the prevailing security situation.