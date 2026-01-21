Security forces defuse 3 IEDs along Indo-Myanmar border in major security operation

Security forces in Manipur on January 19, successfully neutralised three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border, averting a potential threat to both security personnel and civilian movement in the region.

The explosives were detected and safely destroyed in situ during an intensive area domination and sanitisation operation conducted near Border Pillars 72–73.

Acting on heightened vigilance along the frontier, security forces carried out a systematic sweep of the area, leading to the recovery of the IEDs concealed in the border zone.

Officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration and sabotage attempts in the strategically crucial region.

Security agencies have further intensified surveillance and patrolling along the Indo-Myanmar border to ensure stability and thwart any attempts to disrupt peace in the area.