In a major operation that averted a potential disaster, Indian Army personnel successfully defused three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted in the sensitive areas of Imphal East district, Manipur.

The IEDs, weighing a combined total of 42.5 kilograms, were discovered and neutralized on September 28, 2024, during a routine patrol conducted by the Spear Corps in the foothills of the Maphital ridge. These devices were strategically placed along the Tumukhong and Hungdum Tangkhul road, connecting villages across the Imphal East and Ukhrul districts.

The timely intervention by the Indian Army has prevented a significant loss of life and property in the region. The IEDs were planted near the Karong bridge, a vital route for farmers, cattle grazers, and civilians residing in the Maphou Dam area. The discovery and subsequent removal of these explosive devices have significantly enhanced the security of the region.

The operation, which lasted for eight hours, involved a thorough search of the area to ensure that no other hidden explosives were present.

Also read: Manipur: Huge cache of sophisticated weapons and explosives recovered from hill and valley districts