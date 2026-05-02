Security forces demolish 23 illegal bunkers, recover 18 IEDs in Manipur operations

Security forces have destroyed 23 illegally constructed bunkers and recovered a cache of arms and explosives during separate operations conducted in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Saturday, May 2.

According to a police statement, the bunkers were demolished on Thursday during coordinated operations in the hill villages of Mongkot Chepu, Shongphel, Mullam, Sirarakhong and Ringue under Litan police station limits in Ukhrul district.

During the operation, security personnel also seized a 12-bore pump action gun, 17 cartridges of different calibres and 111 empty fired bullet cases from the area.

Ukhrul district has witnessed recurring violence since February this year following clashes between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. At least seven people have been killed in separate firing incidents, while more than 30 houses have reportedly been torched during the unrest.

In another operation carried out on Wednesday, security forces recovered arms and explosives from T Bongmol village under Moreh police station area in Tengnoupal district.

The recovered items included two single-barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols along with magazines and 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Police said the explosives were destroyed at the spot following standard safety procedures.

Security forces have intensified search and area domination operations across vulnerable and fringe areas of Manipur amid continuing ethnic tensions and concerns over the presence of illegal arms and fortified positions in conflict-affected regions.