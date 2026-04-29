Security forces destroy 12 illegal bunkers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts

Security forces destroyed 12 illegal bunkers set up by armed groups in Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts during separate operations over the past two days, police said on April 29.

According to an official statement, three bunkers were demolished at Lungter hill and one each at Tingpibung and Leplen villages under Saikul police station area in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday. In a parallel operation, seven more bunkers were destroyed in various locations under Litan police station area in Ukhrul district.

The bunkers are believed to have been constructed by armed groups amid ongoing tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities following the outbreak of ethnic violence in February this year in Manipur.

Since the violence began, at least seven people have been killed in firing incidents, while more than 30 houses have been burnt in Ukhrul, neighbouring Kamjong, and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Churachandpur district, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including an AK-47 rifle, three single-barrel guns, a pistol, two grenades and an 81mm mortar from Maovom village and adjoining areas under Churachandpur police station limits.