Security forces destroy 140 acres of poppy cultivation in Manipur's Ukhrul, SOREPA cadre arrested in Thoubal

Security forces, in coordination with the Ukhrul district Forest Department, destroyed large tracts of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s hill districts, officials said on Wednesday, December 17.

The joint operation was carried out on December 17 across multiple locations, including LM Block, Yaolen Chepu, and Lamlai Chingphei areas of Ukhrul district. During the operation, approximately 140 acres of poppy plantations were identified and completely destroyed. Additionally, 16 makeshift huts found at the plantation sites—suspected to have been used by cultivators and workers—were also set ablaze as part of the clearance drive.

Authorities said the action forms part of the ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug cultivation and dismantle networks involved in the narcotics trade in the region.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on December 16, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit SOREPA from the Lamding Nashikhong Leikai area under Thoubal Police Station in Thoubal district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Khundrakpam Bitanjit Meitei alias Tomcha (31), a resident of Heirok Part-II, Laimayum, Thoubal district. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession during the arrest.