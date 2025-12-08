Security forces destroy 67 acres of illegal poppy fields in Manipur

A major anti-narcotics operation across Kangpokpi district has resulted in the destruction of 67 acres of illegal poppy cultivation, marking a significant blow to drug production in Manipur's hill regions.

The two-day operation on December 5 and 6, 2025, saw a joint team comprising security forces, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Forest Department target poppy fields spread across the hill ranges of Makui Ashang, Laloi, Wakotphai, Chaljang and surrounding areas under Kangpokpi Police Station.

During the operation, authorities dismantled 38 huts used by cultivators and seized substantial quantities of farming materials, including 44 bags of fertilisers, 43 bottles of Roundup herbicide, 26 bags of salt, along with spray pumps, pipes and other cultivation equipment. All items were destroyed at the site, according to a statement from Manipur Police.

The crackdown has drawn praise from former chief minister N Biren Singh, who commended both Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the state government for their decisive action against illegal narcotics cultivation.

Singh linked the operation to the central government's broader 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) campaign. Writing on X, he stated: "This initiative aligns with the honourable prime minister's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat, and it is encouraging to see Manipur actively contributing to this national mission."

The former chief minister urged authorities to maintain pressure on drug cultivation networks, calling for continued operations across all vulnerable regions of the state to ensure no area becomes a safe haven for narcotics activities.

The operation represents one of the larger anti-poppy drives in recent months as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal drug production in the northeastern state's remote hill areas.