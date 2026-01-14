Security forces destroy 95 acres of poppy fields across Senapati and Chandel in Manipur

On 13 January 2026, combined operations by security forces and the Forest Department in Manipur led to the destruction of extensive poppy fields across Senapati and Chandel districts.

At Sadim Hills range under Senapati Police Station in Senapati district, about 30 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate.

Meanwhile, in the Govok Hill range under Chakpikarong Police Station in Chandel district, approximately 65 acres of poppy fields were eradicated. At the Chandel site, authorities also destroyed two temporary huts along with poppy pods and seeds found on location.

In parallel, the Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the banned group KYKL (SOREPA) from different locations in Imphal West and Kakching districts. The arrested individuals are identified as Keithelakpam Telheiba Mangang (23) of Kwakeithel Heinou Khongnembi, Imphal West, arrested from Kangabam Leikai; Konthoujam Gooddy Meitei (23) of Joypur Khunou, Bishnupur, arrested from Kwakeithel Thokchom Leikai; and Laishram Ichan Devi (30) of Wabagai Terapishak, Kakching, arrested from Kwakeithel Bazar.

Authorities seized three mobile phones, four SIM cards, Rs. 6,000 in cash, and a Yamaha motorcycle from the trio. According to police sources, the arrested cadres were involved in recruiting new members, extortion in valley districts, and providing logistical support to their organisation.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable zones across the state to prevent further illegal activities. Measures have also been intensified to ensure the safe movement of essential commodities along NH-37, with 165 vehicles carrying critical supplies monitored and provided security convoys through sensitive stretches.

These coordinated operations highlight ongoing efforts by law enforcement and forest authorities to curb illegal narcotics cultivation and maintain law and order across Manipur.