Security forces destroy eight acres of illegal poppy in Manipur’s Senapati

Security forces destroyed nearly eight acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s Senapati district on February 24, according to sources.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of security personnel, officials of the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate at the Sadim Hill Range under Senapati Police Station. Acting on specific inputs, the team moved into the area and identified a large tract of land where poppy was being cultivated unlawfully.



Approximately eight acres of standing poppy crops were uprooted and destroyed on the spot. Officials said the destruction was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate to ensure due legal procedure and transparency.



During the operation, two makeshift huts believed to have been used by cultivators were also dismantled. Security forces further destroyed irrigation pipes, a spray pump, and a water storage container found at the site, indicating an organised effort to sustain the illicit plantation.



Authorities said the crackdown is part of an intensified drive against illegal poppy cultivation in the hill districts, which has been linked to the larger narcotics trade in the region. Investigations are underway to identify those involved in the cultivation and to trace possible links to drug trafficking networks.