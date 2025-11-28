Security forces destroy over 100 acres of illegal poppy plantations in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur, in coordination with state agencies, destroyed a vast expanse of poppy plantations across Senapati and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on November 27.



According to official inputs, the joint operation involving security forces and the Forest Department cleared approximately six acres of illegal poppy cultivation spread across the Ngamju hill range under Purul Police Station in Senapati district.



A second large-scale coordinated operation was simultaneously carried out at the hill ranges of Koubru and adjoining areas under Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. Security forces, supported by the Forest Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), destroyed nearly 103 acres of illegal plantations in the region.



During the operation, authorities also dismantled 30 makeshift huts erected at the poppy cultivation sites. Additionally, 17 bags of fertilizers, 37 packets of herbicides, 13 bags of salt, and various cultivation tools and equipment used for the illicit farming were seized and subsequently destroyed to prevent future replantation.



Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to curb narcotics production in the state, with intensified surveillance and sustained operations in vulnerable hill regions.