Security forces dismantle bunkers in Manipur's Ukhrul, recover arms and ammunition during search operation

In a step towards stabilising volatile areas in Manipur’s hill district, security forces carried out coordinated, multi-location operations under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Tuesday, March 24, dismantling fortified positions and recovering ammunition from conflict-prone zones.



According to official sources, the operations were conducted simultaneously at key locations, including Lengiangching and Mongkat Chepu villages, where bunkers erected by both communities were systematically destroyed and rendered inoperative. The action forms part of a broader strategy to neutralise fortified positions that have been used in recent confrontations.



Security personnel also recovered a substantial number of fired cartridges from the sites, indicating the intensity of previous exchanges in the area. Authorities noted that the dismantling of these bunkers marks a crucial intervention aimed at de-escalating tensions and preventing further armed clashes.



Officials confirmed that following the operations, incidents of firing have reduced considerably, signalling a positive shift in the ground situation. Security agencies have since established firm area domination through sustained patrolling and strategic deployment of forces across sensitive pockets.



The development comes amid continued efforts by the administration and security apparatus to restore normalcy in Manipur’s conflict-affected regions, where sporadic violence has disrupted civilian life. Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and preventing any resurgence of hostilities through proactive measures and heightened vigilance.