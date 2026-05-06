Security forces, district police units receive Governor’s Unit Citation in Imphal

Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla on May 6, presented the Governor’s Unit Citation 2026 to distinguished units of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, Border Roads Task Force, and district police in recognition of their exemplary service in the State.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal and was attended by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, state ministers, legislators, and senior civil, military, and police officials.

The Governor’s Unit Citation 2026 was conferred on 19 Garhwal Rifles, 17, 38 and 40 Assam Rifles, 2 Mahar Regiment, 25 Border Roads Task Force, Kakching District Police, Senapati District Police, Churachandpur District Police, 10 Border Security Force, and 143 Central Reserve Police Force.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said the ceremony was not merely a formal event, but an occasion to recognise the courage, discipline, and unwavering commitment of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in Manipur during challenging times. He noted that the forces had continued to uphold law and order under demanding conditions, helping restore public confidence and normalcy in the State.

The Governor also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of security personnel and stressed the importance of continued coordination between security agencies and the civil administration.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh praised the role of both Central and State forces in maintaining law and order and providing humanitarian assistance during difficult periods. He also called for greater public cooperation in strengthening harmony among different communities and supporting the restoration of lasting peace in Manipur.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment of all stakeholders towards peace, stability, and the continued development of the State.