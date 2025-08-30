Security forces foil major drug smuggling attempt in Manipur, 3 arrested with brown sugar and cash

In two separate operations on Friday, August 29, security forces in Manipur cracked down on drug trafficking networks, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of contraband, cash, and vehicles.

In the first operation, personnel from Hengbung Police Outpost under Senapati Police Station apprehended a drug smuggler identified as Paogoulal Touthang (22), a resident of T. Gamnom village in Kangpokpi district. The arrest resulted in a major seizure of narcotics and assets.

Items recovered from Touthang’s possession include:

205 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 2.816 kg

Cash amounting to ₹2.5 lakh

A four-wheeler vehicle

One mobile handset with two SIM cards

Identification documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving license

In another coordinated operation at Mao Gate Police Check Post in Senapati district, Manipur Police intercepted two women smugglers from Tunggam Afi village, residing at TNK village, Senapati. The accused were identified as Ms. B. Dinah (42) and Ms. H. Khune (45).

From their possession, the following items were recovered:

8 soap cases of brown sugar weighing 113 grams

Two mobile phones

Authorities have launched further investigations to trace the broader network involved in the trafficking of narcotics across the region. Security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to intensify counter-narcotics operations in the border state, which has long been vulnerable to drug smuggling routes.