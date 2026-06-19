Security forces in Manipur rescue abducted Moreh resident, reunite him with family after swift operation

In a significant success for security forces operating in Manipur's border town of Moreh, a 50-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by suspected militants was rescued during a security operation and safely reunited with his family.

The rescued individual has been identified as Ngamsom Baite, a resident of B. Bongjang Village in Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district. According to officials, Baite was allegedly kidnapped from his village by suspected cadres of a proscribed militant outfit, triggering concern among local residents and security agencies.

Acting on specific inputs and intelligence, security personnel launched a search and rescue operation in and around Moreh. During the operation, the abducted man was successfully located and rescued from the Gate No. 1 area under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station.

Officials said the operation was carried out swiftly and professionally, ensuring the safe recovery of the victim without any reported injuries. Following his rescue, Baite was provided necessary assistance and was later handed over to his family members.

The successful rescue has brought relief to the victim's relatives and residents of the area, who had been anxious since news of the alleged abduction emerged.

Security agencies have initiated further investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the individuals or groups involved. Efforts are also underway to determine the motive behind the alleged abduction and trace those responsible.

Moreh, a strategically important border town along the India–Myanmar border, has witnessed heightened security measures in recent months as authorities continue to monitor militant activities and maintain law and order in the region.

Officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians and stated that security forces would continue conducting operations against unlawful and insurgent activities in the area. The rescue operation has been viewed as another example of the coordinated efforts of security agencies to protect residents and respond promptly to threats in sensitive border regions.