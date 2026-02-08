Security forces intensify operations in Manipur, ensuring safe transit of essential goods

Security forces intensified their presence in Manipur on February 7, carrying out area domination and search operations across several districts. The operations focused on fringe and vulnerable areas as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption.

As part of the state-wide security exercise, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts. Security personnel remained deployed at these points to monitor movement and maintain vigilance. Officials said the operations were conducted smoothly, with no detentions reported during the day.

Special attention was given to National Highway-37, a key route for the transportation of essential commodities. Authorities ensured the safe movement of 303 vehicles carrying essential goods along the highway. Security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to prevent any obstruction and ensure uninterrupted supply.

Strict security arrangements were also put in place at identified vulnerable locations, with additional deployment of personnel where required. Officials said these measures were aimed at ensuring the free and safe movement of vehicles and safeguarding public life.

The continued area domination exercises and installation of checkpoints form part of a broader strategy to maintain normalcy across Manipur. Authorities said the focus remains on preventing disturbances while ensuring that essential services and supply chains continue without interruption.