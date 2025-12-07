Security forces intensify crackdown against extortion activities across Manipur, 11 active cadres arrested

Security Forces and Manipur Police arrested multiple active cadres belonging to various underground outfits across the state between December 4 and 6. The arrests, spanning Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts, mark a significant push in the state’s ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and extortion networks.

Security personnel nabbed an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO)’s G5 alliance, identified as Irom Boyai Singh alias Yaitanba (24), from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak in Imphal West. Singh, originally from Keibul Lamjao in Bishnupur district, was found in possession of a mobile phone.

In a separate operation, an active KYKL operative, Usham Tomba Singh alias Heibra (24) of Kairembikhok Awang Leikai, Thoubal district, was arrested from the Saikon Labuk locality under Thoubal Police Station. A mobile handset was seized.

Another significant arrest was made when forces apprehended RPF/PLA cadre Thokchom Angousana Singh alias Santosh (52) from Heirok Part-II near Heirok Gate, Thoubal district. Authorities recovered a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

A major development unfolded in Kakching district where Manipur Police arrested KCP (MFL) cadre Keisham Thamba Singh alias Pritam (32) from his residence at Sekmaijin Khoidum under Hiyanglam Police Station.

In Imphal West, another key operative of UNLF (Koireng), Hijam Marjit Singh alias Dhamen (51), was apprehended from Minuthong. Police said he was actively involved in issuing monetary demands and extorting truck drivers along the Imphal–Dimapur highway in the name of the G5 alliance. A mobile phone was seized.

Security Forces also arrested UNLF (Koireng) extortionist Soibam Basanta Singh alias Samthaba (37) from Laiphrakpam Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district. He was operating under the broader umbrella of the G-5. A mobile phone and a SIM card were recovered.

In another decisive operation under Yairipok Police Station, Thoubal district, two active cadres of KCP (Apunba) — Konsam Anao Singh (26) and Khoirom Langamba Meitei (27) — were apprehended. The seizure included:

one SMG Carbine with two empty magazines,

one mobile phone,

one two-wheeler.

Security Forces also arrested PREPAK operative Thokchom Sushilkumar alias Amo (34) of Bishnupur district at the Tera Urak Checking Point.

Additionally, Manipur Police apprehended KCP (Apunba) cadre Sinam Deven Singh (25) from Lamboikhongnangkhong, Imphal West, recovering a mobile phone and two SIM cards.

A day earlier, police arrested KCP (Taibanganba) cadre Wangkhem Chinglen Singh (29) from Kakching Lamkhai along the Indo–Burma Sugnu route. A mobile handset and a diesel auto were seized.

Officials said these successive arrests highlight an intensified strategy to dismantle extortion networks, disrupt militant financing, and neutralize active operatives across the valley districts. Investigations into each case are underway.