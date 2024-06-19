Security forces in Manipur have intensified search operations and area domination activities across the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts. These actions are part of a larger initiative to ensure safety and secure the movement of essential items.

During these operations, security personnel facilitated the safe transit of 74 vehicles along National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 298 vehicles along National Highway 2 (NH-2), all carrying essential goods. Enhanced security measures, including security convoys, were implemented in sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

A total of 126 Nakas (checkpoints) were established across various districts, both in the hill and valley regions, resulting in the detention of 67 individuals for various violations. These checkpoints have been critical in maintaining law and order throughout the state.

The search operations yielded significant recoveries, including one SLR with a magazine, one bolt action rifle, one 9mm empty magazine, five HE-36 hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, thirteen .303 HD cartridges, four grenade arming rings, five tube launchers, one 2" mortar shell, one 81mm mortar shell, and one RPG shell. These items were found in the Khujairok Turel area, located between Bishnupur and Churachandpur Districts.

In a related incident on June 17, security forces arrested an individual identified as Th. John, 32, from Mao in Senapati District. The arrest led to the recovery of 22 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, weighing a total of 260 grams including packaging.

These concerted efforts by the security forces underscore their commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents in Manipur. The authorities continue to urge the public to cooperate and report any suspicious activities to help maintain peace and security in the region.