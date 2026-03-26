Security forces intensify operations in Ukhrul, dismantle illegal bunkers amid ongoing tensions

Security forces in Manipur intensified operations in Litan and Mongkot Chengpu areas of Ukhrul district, successfully dismantling multiple illegal bunkers amid continuing unrest.



According to official sources, the coordinated operation, launched on March 24, remains underway as authorities respond to escalating tensions that have gripped the region over the past several days. On March 25, security personnel dismantled six illegally constructed bunkers in the upper village areas of Litan and Mongkot Chengpu, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown.



Police officials stated that the targeted action has rendered the majority of bunkers in the violence-affected Litan area ineffective, thereby weakening the operational capacity of armed elements suspected to be involved in the unrest.



The operation forms part of a broader strategy to curb violence and prevent further escalation in the sensitive hill district. Security forces remain on high alert, with troops strategically deployed across key locations to maintain law and order.



Authorities have reiterated their commitment to restoring normalcy in the region, emphasizing that operations will continue until all threats are neutralized and peace is firmly re-established.



The situation continues to be closely monitored, with officials urging residents to cooperate with security forces and refrain from activities that could aggravate tensions.