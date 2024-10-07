In a bid to tighten security and maintain law and order, security forces launched comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts. The operations, aimed at curbing unrest and ensuring the safety of civilians, led to the significant recovery of arms, ammunition, and other tactical equipment.

On October 5, 2024, a search conducted in the Chingkham Ching area of Thoubal District uncovered a large stockpile of weaponry. The recovered items include:

- 1 SMG carbine with a magazine

- 1 SSBL

- 1 .32 Pistol with a magazine

- 1 INSAS LMG magazine

- 1 81 mm mortar shell

- 4 No. 36 HE hand grenades

- 3 detonators

- 41 live rounds of ammunition

- 5 Green Grenade 80 mm MK-1

- 2 Stringer grenades

- 7 tear smoke grenades

- 11 tear smoke shells

- 2 stun shells

- 5 38 mm rubber bullets

- 1 Baofeng hand set

- 1 TYT radio set

- 1 equipment jacket

These items were seized during a coordinated operation, reflecting the heightened state of alertness among security forces in the region. Such recoveries underscore the need for continued vigilance amid growing security challenges.

In addition to search operations, the security forces ensured the safe movement of 349 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway 2. With increased security presence in vulnerable areas, convoys were provided to sensitive stretches to safeguard the transit of goods and materials across districts.

A total of 109 Naka checkpoints were set up across both the hill and valley districts, enhancing surveillance and law enforcement. Despite strict monitoring, no detentions were reported for violations, indicating a well-coordinated and law-abiding approach by both civilians and security personnel.

Authorities continue to enforce strict measures across key areas to maintain peace and secure essential supply routes as part of their ongoing commitment to stabilizing the region.

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