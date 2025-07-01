Security forces launch manhunt for accused involved in day-light ambush in Churachandpur that killed four

Security forces in Manipur have launched a manhunt for those involved in chilling daylight ambush near K Mongjang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district that claimed four lives on Sunday afternoon.



As per reports, the incident occurred around 1 pm when a Hyundai Creta vehicle came under heavy gunfire, leaving three men dead inside the bullet-riddled car.



A fourth victim, a woman, was found lying deceased near the site of the attack. All four bodies have been transported to the Churachandpur District Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The victims have been identified as:

Phalhing (72), resident of Koite village

Thenkhothang alias Thahpi (48), from Matejang

Seikhogin (35), hailing from Teiseng

Lengouhao (35), of Chengkon village

Initial investigations suggest the car was ambushed in a targeted attack. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Churachandpur Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

In response to the incident, security forces have launched intensive combing operations to track down and apprehend those responsible. Authorities have also enforced precautionary security protocols in the area to prevent any potential flare-up of violence.

Police officials have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity, as efforts intensify to restore normalcy and ensure justice for the victims.