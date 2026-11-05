More than 500 personnel of Manipur Police and Central forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nungba and Kekru Naga areas of Noney district on November 5, a day after a gunfight between rival militant groups left three people dead and two others injured, officials said.

The joint operation began around 3.30 am, involving personnel from the district police, CRPF, CoBRA and Assam Rifles. Security forces were checking the identities of people residing in the area, an official said.

The gunfight broke out around 4 am on Wednesday at Taodaijang village in the Khoupum area. Officials said the exchange of fire involved cadres suspected to belong to rival Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui).

Locals later recovered the bodies of three men from the spot. The ZUF (Jenchui) claimed that two of the deceased were its members, identifying them as M Thaimei and G Kamson.

The outfit alleged that the gunfight involved the NSCN (IM), ZUF (Kamson faction) and NSCN-K (Niki Sumi). These claims have not been independently verified.

The third deceased was identified as Aihung Khumba, a resident of Pungmon Chingchen village. His affiliation was not immediately known.

Following the gunfight, local residents, including women, went to the area in an attempt to prevent further violence. They also used a public address system to appeal to the armed cadres to stop firing, officials said.

Security forces have intensified searches in the area as part of efforts to check identities and prevent further violence.