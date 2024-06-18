Security forces successfully apprehended three individuals affiliated with valley-based insurgent groups near Shantong, close to Lamlong village in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on June 14.

The arrested suspects have been identified as, Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21 years) from the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24 years) from the KYKL Group and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20 years) from the KCP Noyon Group

Officials of both Assam and Manipur Police held joint night street meeting at Jiribam along the Assam-Manipur border in connection with the prevailing scenario in the region.

Regular patrolling and area domination have been intensified in the entire riverine stretch of the Barak and Jiri rivers. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Also read: Manipur: Security forces recover cache of weapons in Kangpokpi district