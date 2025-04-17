Security forces apprehended two active cadres belonging to proscribed militant outfits during separate operations in Manipur. Arms, ammunition, and tactical gear were also recovered during these actions.

In the first incident, a cadre of the KCP (Lalumba) faction was arrested near the tri-junction of Laiharobam Leirak in Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai, under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. The individual has been identified as Wahengbam Ramananda Singh, aged 50, a resident of Kontha Ahallup Mayai Leikai.

Seized from his possession were:

One 9 mm pistol with a magazine

Six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Two .32 caliber pistols with magazines

Eight live rounds of .32 ammunition

One mobile phone

In a separate operation on the same day, another insurgent linked to the KYKL outfit was detained from Phayeng village under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested individual, Angom Ajoy Meitei, aged 32, hails from Phayeng Mayai Leikai.

Items recovered from him include:

One bulletproof (BP) jacket

One bulletproof helmet

One military-style waist belt

One telescope

One mobile phone

Additionally, extensive search and area domination operations were carried out by security personnel across vulnerable zones in both hill and valley regions of the state. These operations led to a major arms recovery in Saidan village, located under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The following weapons and equipment were seized:

One .303 rifle with magazine

One 9 mm pistol

One modified carbine machine gun with magazine

One locally made single-barrel gun

One modified long-range 81 mm mortar

Two locally fabricated "Pompi" guns

One short-range tear smoke shell

One long-range tear smoke shell