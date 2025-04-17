Security forces nab two militants, recover cache of arms and equipment in Manipur
Security forces apprehended two active cadres belonging to proscribed militant outfits during separate operations in Manipur. Arms, ammunition, and tactical gear were also recovered during these actions.
Security forces apprehended two active cadres belonging to proscribed militant outfits during separate operations in Manipur. Arms, ammunition, and tactical gear were also recovered during these actions.
In the first incident, a cadre of the KCP (Lalumba) faction was arrested near the tri-junction of Laiharobam Leirak in Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai, under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. The individual has been identified as Wahengbam Ramananda Singh, aged 50, a resident of Kontha Ahallup Mayai Leikai.
Seized from his possession were:
One 9 mm pistol with a magazine
Six live rounds of 9 mm ammunition
Two .32 caliber pistols with magazines
Eight live rounds of .32 ammunition
One mobile phone
In a separate operation on the same day, another insurgent linked to the KYKL outfit was detained from Phayeng village under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested individual, Angom Ajoy Meitei, aged 32, hails from Phayeng Mayai Leikai.
Items recovered from him include:
One bulletproof (BP) jacket
One bulletproof helmet
One military-style waist belt
One telescope
One mobile phone
Additionally, extensive search and area domination operations were carried out by security personnel across vulnerable zones in both hill and valley regions of the state. These operations led to a major arms recovery in Saidan village, located under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The following weapons and equipment were seized:
One .303 rifle with magazine
One 9 mm pistol
One modified carbine machine gun with magazine
One locally made single-barrel gun
One modified long-range 81 mm mortar
Two locally fabricated "Pompi" guns
One short-range tear smoke shell
One long-range tear smoke shell
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