Security forces recover .22 Rifle, guns and 158 cartridges in Manipur's Kangpokpi during search operation

Joint teams of the Manipur Police, CRPF, CoBRA and RAF recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment during a search operation in Joupi and Khoirok villages of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The operation was conducted on August 12 as part of security measures in the area.

According to the security forces, the recovered items included one .22 rifle with a magazine, five single-barrel guns, four walkie-talkie sets and six walkie-talkie chargers.

The teams also recovered 158 rounds of 12-bore ammunition and six empty cartridge cases.

During the operation, two residents of Joupi village were apprehended for questioning. They were identified as 31-year-old Henminthang Haokip and 25-year-old Jamminlal Kipgen.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the ownership and intended use of the recovered weapons and ammunition, as well as the circumstances surrounding the apprehension of the two individuals.