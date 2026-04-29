Security forces recover AK-47, grenades and mortar bomb in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives from Manipur’s Churachandpur district and destroyed five illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district during separate operations conducted on April 28, officials said.

According to official reports, security personnel carried out a search operation at Maovom village and adjoining areas under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. During the operation, the forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, three single-barrel firearms, one pistol along with a magazine, one pompi, two 35 mm grenades and one 81 mm mortar bomb.

The recovered arms and explosives were seized for further investigation and legal procedures.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, security forces destroyed five illegal bunkers located under Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district. Officials said the dismantled structures included one bunker at Tingpibung village, three bunkers at Lungter Hill and one bunker at Leplen village.

The operations were part of ongoing security measures aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing unlawful activities in vulnerable areas of the state.

Further investigation and area domination exercises are continuing, officials added.