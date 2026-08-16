Security forces recover AK-56 rifle, ammunition during search operation in Manipur's Jiribam

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation conducted in the general areas of Khozoul and Choudhrikhal under Borobekra Police Station in Jiribam district on August 15.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing security measures in the area. During the search, personnel recovered one AK-56 rifle, one magazine, four live rounds and three empty cases of 9 mm pistol ammunition.

The recovery of the assault rifle and ammunition is significant amid continued security operations in vulnerable areas of the district. The recovered weapons and ammunition have been taken into custody for further examination and investigation.

Security agencies are expected to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered arms and whether they were linked to any armed group or other criminal activity in the area.

Further details regarding the operation and any follow-up action by the security forces or police are awaited.