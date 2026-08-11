Security forces recover arms, ammunition and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching

Security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and other military-related items during a search operation in the Wabagai Turenmamei area under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district on August 11.

The operation led to the recovery of one .303 rifle with an empty magazine, one 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, three single-barrel guns and three carbines with empty magazines.

Security personnel also recovered one 51mm mortar bomb, three tube-launching devices, two hand grenades and 18 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

Other items recovered during the operation included an INSAS rifle bayonet and military fatigues, along with BP plates, BP covers, communication sets and other miscellaneous equipment.

The recovery comes amid continued security operations in Manipur aimed at locating and removing illegally held weapons and other war-like stores. Recent joint operations in the state have also resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

Further details regarding the ownership or intended use of the recovered items were not immediately available