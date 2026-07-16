Security forces recover arms, grenades and mortar shells in twin operations across Manipur

Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and military equipment during separate search operations conducted in Imphal West and Jiribam districts of Manipur on July 15, officials said.

In the first operation, carried out at Ishok Mamang Leikai near Loktak Lake under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district, security personnel recovered four modified bolt-action single-barrel rifles, one modified .303 rifle with a magazine, one M2 carbine rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, and 26 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

In a separate operation in the forested area near Mongbung village in Jiribam district, security forces recovered a larger cache comprising one Pumpi gun, two country-made pistols, two .36 hand grenades, four country-made 12-bore single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, and 331 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

The operation also led to the recovery of three 51 mm mortar shells, 17 magazines compatible with different firearms, and military gear, including bulletproof jacket covers, jungle shoes and camouflage trousers.

The recoveries were made as part of ongoing search and area domination operations aimed at tracing illegally held arms and preventing the movement of weapons in violence-affected areas of the state.

Further investigation into the recovered arms and explosives is underway.