Security forces recover arms, IEDs near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Security forces recovered a cache of arms, communication equipment and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an operation conducted in the general area between Border Pillar No. 72 and 73 under Moreh Police Station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on May 20.

According to officials, the recovered items included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one 9 mm pistol along with a magazine, four radio sets and one radio set charger.

Security personnel also detected four IEDs in the area, which were subsequently destroyed in situ following standard safety procedures.

The recovery was made during ongoing security operations in the border region aimed at preventing the movement of arms, explosives and other illegal materials. Further investigation into the origin and intended use of the recovered items is underway.