Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Manipur

Security forces recovered a significant cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives during search operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts of Manipur on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

In Churachandpur, authorities seized an M-16 automatic rifle with magazine, two single-barrel rifles, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, one improvised mortar locally known as “pompi,” two hand grenades, three 12-bore empty rounds, and two wireless sets near Mavom and Nepali Basti.

In Imphal West, in the Khonghampat Mantri Leikai Chingkhong area, the search yielded one modified 303 sniper rifle with lens, one 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol with magazine, two single-barrel guns, six hand grenades of various types, five detonators, six magazines, six radio sets, and over 60 rounds of ammunition, according to a police statement.

The recoveries highlight ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb illegal arms possession and maintain law and order in the state.