Security forces recover cache of arms and ammunition in Imphal East district
Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination drives in fringe and vulnerable pockets across districts, leading to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Ngariyan Chingyang, Imphal East.
Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination drives in fringe and vulnerable pockets across districts, leading to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Ngariyan Chingyang, Imphal East.
During the operation, the following items were seized:
One 12-bore double-barrel gun
One INSAS LMG magazine
One SLR rifle magazine
27 live rounds of 7.62 SLR rifle ammunition
20 live rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition
Three live rounds of 9 mm ammunition
Three tear smoke shells
One tear smoke soft-nose shell
One 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet
One stun shell
17 empty cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber
31 empty cartridges of .303 rifle
Two empty cartridges of 12-bore
Authorities stated that the recovery is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms movement and ensure security in vulnerable regions. The recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation.
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