Security forces recover cache of arms and ammunition in Imphal East district

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination drives in fringe and vulnerable pockets across districts, leading to a significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Ngariyan Chingyang, Imphal East.

During the operation, the following items were seized:

One 12-bore double-barrel gun

One INSAS LMG magazine

One SLR rifle magazine

27 live rounds of 7.62 SLR rifle ammunition

20 live rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition

Three live rounds of 9 mm ammunition

Three tear smoke shells

One tear smoke soft-nose shell

One 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet

One stun shell

17 empty cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber

31 empty cartridges of .303 rifle

Two empty cartridges of 12-bore

Authorities stated that the recovery is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms movement and ensure security in vulnerable regions. The recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation.