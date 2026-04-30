Security forces recover cache of arms and explosives in Manipur’s Chandel, NRFM cadre held

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during an operation conducted in Khangtung village area under Molcham Police Station in Manipur’s Chandel district on April 29, officials said.

According to security officials, the recovered items included one 7.62 K-09 assault rifle with magazine, four single bore rifles, one Mauser-style sporting rifle, one shotgun, one sub-machine gun (SMG) along with a magazine, and one pistol with magazine.

The operation also led to the seizure of four pompis, three grenades with three detonators, five Baofeng radio communication sets, 28 rounds of ammunition of different calibres and five 12-gauge cartridges.

In a separate operation on April 28, security forces arrested an alleged arms smuggler identified as Khwairakpam Doren Singh (42), an active cadre of the NRFM, from Upokpi Mayai Leikai area under Bishnupur Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Officials said a mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession during the arrest.

Security forces have intensified search and area domination operations across vulnerable and fringe areas of Manipur as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and the illegal movement of arms and ammunition in the state.