Security forces recover cache of arms, improvised mortars in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Security forces on Saturday, July 18 recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in the general area of Zero Point near Kotlen in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said.

The recovery included one .22 rifle with a magazine, 15 single-barrel rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one .22 pistol, and five improvised mortars. Security personnel also seized 107 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres and 205 fired cartridge cases from the area.

In addition, four Motorola batteries and one PEK were recovered during the operation.

The seizure was made on July 18 as part of ongoing security operations aimed at locating and recovering illegally held arms and maintaining law and order in the region. Further investigation into the recovery is underway.