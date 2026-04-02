Security forces recover grenades, ammunition in Manipur’s Thoubal district

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Heirok Part-II under Heirok Police Station in Thoubal district of Manipur during a search operation on April 1.

According to officials, the recovery was made from the Khangabok Mahadeva Ching area, where personnel seized two hand grenades, five magazines of different firearms, and 2,388 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb illegal arms movement and maintain law and order in the region.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered items.