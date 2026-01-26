Security forces recover large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives across Manipur in multi-district operations

Security forces recovered a substantial cache of sophisticated weapons, explosives and communication equipment from multiple locations across Manipur on January 24 and 25, 2026. The coordinated recoveries, spanning Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur and Jiribam districts, underline intensified efforts to dismantle illegal arms networks and prevent escalation of violence in the state.

According to official sources, the recoveries were made during targeted search operations in forested, foothill and vulnerable habitation zones under the jurisdiction of various police stations.

On January 25, security forces recovered a significant haul from the Terakhongshang forest area of Teijang village under Churachandpur Police Station, including an M-A II MK II rifle with magazine, an AK magazine, 66 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, two high-explosive hand grenades, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 3.5 kg each, and a muzzle-loading barrel gun.

On the same day, another recovery was made from Gourasingh Lok in the Luwangsangbam area under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. The seized items included four high-explosive hand grenades, two electric detonators, a stun grenade, 21 live rounds of ammunition, 12 empty 7.62 mm cartridge cases, two INSAS LMG empty magazines and two bayonets.

Further operations on January 25 led to the recovery of arms and explosives from the Kakmayai Lamkhai area under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district. The cache comprised a double-barrel breech-loading gun (DBBL), four high-explosive grenades, six IEDs, two magazines of different arms, 138 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, three 12-bore cartridges and five detonators.

In another major recovery, security forces seized arms from the foothill area of Jairolpokpi village under Jiribam Police Station. The items recovered included an SLR with magazine, seven locally made 12-bore single-barrel guns, two ‘Pompi’ launchers, a Para bomb, two IEDs, six magazines of different arms, 121 live rounds of ammunition, five empty Pompi shell cases and two walkie-talkie sets.

Meanwhile, on January 24, security forces recovered a separate cache from Iroisemba Ching under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. The seizure included an IED weighing approximately 3.5 kg, a wireless handset with charger, five hand grenades, three carbine magazines, 102 live rounds of ammunition, two empty .303 cartridge cases, 11 live Lathode shells, three live tear smoke shells, nine detonators and an arm ring.

Another operation on January 24 at Elangba Ching in the Wangoo area under Wangoo Police Station, Kakching district, led to the recovery of a Ghatak assault rifle, two DBBLs, three single-barrel breech-loading guns (SBBLs), four high-explosive grenades, two magazines of different arms, four tube-launching devices, 35 live rounds of ammunition, 14 empty cases, eight tear smoke grenades, eight tear smoke shells, two Baofeng handsets with chargers, a bulletproof jacket without plate, an HYT mobile radio, two pairs of boots and three helmets.

Security officials said the recoveries reflect sustained intelligence-based operations aimed at curbing the circulation of illegal arms and explosives in sensitive areas. Investigations are underway to identify the source and intended use of the seized weapons, while search operations continue in vulnerable pockets of the state.