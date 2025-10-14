Security forces recover large cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Churachandpur and Bishnupur

In a series of coordinated operations on Monday, October 13, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from multiple locations in Manipur’s Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb the circulation of illegal weapons in the region.

According to official sources, acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces conducted a search operation in the Nepali Basti area under Churachandpur Police Station, where they seized a variety of locally fabricated and military-grade weapons. The recoveries included two single barrel rifles, one country-made mortar (pompi), two country-made grenades, three country-made shells, eight mortar bombs, fifteen AK-47 empty cases, twenty-five live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two wood-piercing shells.

In a separate operation under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district, security forces recovered another set of arms and tactical equipment from the Keipha Road area. The cache comprised one .303 sniper rifle with a magazine, one telescope, one country-made Sten gun, two single barrel rifles, one .32 country-made pistol with a magazine, two BP pouches, five BP plates, and one rubber tube.

A third operation was also conducted the same day at Phubala Mamang Pat, also under Moirang Police Station, where forces recovered one INSAS light machine gun (LMG) with magazine, one SBBL gun, one Chinese hand grenade, five 5.56mm INSAS live rounds, five ballistic cartridges, six 12 bore cartridges, three .303 round chargers, one tube launching cylinder, one Baofeng handheld radio set, three bulletproof helmets, four BP plates, and one rubber tube.

Authorities have initiated further investigation to trace the origin and intended use of the seized weapons. The recoveries are believed to be part of ongoing security operations aimed at neutralizing the presence of illegal arms in violence-affected areas of Manipur.