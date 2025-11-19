Security forces recover large cache of weapons and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching and Bishnupur districts
In two separate operations conducted on Tuesday, November 18 security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.
In two separate operations conducted on Tuesday, November 18 security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.
A joint team of security personnel recovered a stockpile of weapons from the Kharungpat Marin, Buffalo Farm area under Kakching Police Station. The seized items include:
One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine
One single-barrel gun
One bolt-action single-barrel gun
Two pistols (one with an empty magazine, another loaded with two rounds)
One handset without battery, with charger
One tear-smoke grenade
Three tear-smoke shells
Five detonators with wire
Seven units of IDL explosive (Class-II)
One tube-launcher
One pair of boots
Officials stated that the recovery is suspected to be linked to militant groups active in the region.
In a parallel operation, another team recovered a large number of weapons and tactical gear from the Nachou Kha Mamang Patton area under Bishnupur Police Station. Items seized include:
One 9mm pistol with a magazine
Two 9mm improvised pistols with magazines
Two SBBL guns
One improvised sniper rifle with sling
Two No. 36 hand grenades
Live ammunition: five 12-gauge cartridges, four 9mm rounds, and five .303 rounds
Three 2-inch mortar rounds
One Bushnell 3-9X40EG 6X telescopic sight with cover
Three bullet-proof plates
Two bullet-proof plate covers
Two helmets
One tyre tube
One gunny sack
Security sources said the twin recoveries point to attempts by armed groups to rearm themselves amid ongoing tensions.
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