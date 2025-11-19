Security forces recover large cache of weapons and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching and Bishnupur districts

In two separate operations conducted on Tuesday, November 18 security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

A joint team of security personnel recovered a stockpile of weapons from the Kharungpat Marin, Buffalo Farm area under Kakching Police Station. The seized items include:

One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine

One single-barrel gun

One bolt-action single-barrel gun

Two pistols (one with an empty magazine, another loaded with two rounds)

One handset without battery, with charger

One tear-smoke grenade

Three tear-smoke shells

Five detonators with wire

Seven units of IDL explosive (Class-II)

One tube-launcher

One pair of boots

Officials stated that the recovery is suspected to be linked to militant groups active in the region.

In a parallel operation, another team recovered a large number of weapons and tactical gear from the Nachou Kha Mamang Patton area under Bishnupur Police Station. Items seized include:

One 9mm pistol with a magazine

Two 9mm improvised pistols with magazines

Two SBBL guns

One improvised sniper rifle with sling

Two No. 36 hand grenades

Live ammunition: five 12-gauge cartridges, four 9mm rounds, and five .303 rounds

Three 2-inch mortar rounds

One Bushnell 3-9X40EG 6X telescopic sight with cover

Three bullet-proof plates

Two bullet-proof plate covers

Two helmets

One tyre tube

One gunny sack

Security sources said the twin recoveries point to attempts by armed groups to rearm themselves amid ongoing tensions.