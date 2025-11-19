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Security forces recover large cache of weapons and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching and Bishnupur districts

Security forces recover large cache of weapons and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching and Bishnupur districts

In two separate operations conducted on Tuesday, November 18 security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

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Security forces recover large cache of weapons and explosives in Manipur’s Kakching and Bishnupur districts

In two separate operations conducted on Tuesday, November 18 security forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials from Kakching and Bishnupur districts of Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

A joint team of security personnel recovered a stockpile of weapons from the Kharungpat Marin, Buffalo Farm area under Kakching Police Station. The seized items include:

One AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine

One single-barrel gun

One bolt-action single-barrel gun

Two pistols (one with an empty magazine, another loaded with two rounds)

One handset without battery, with charger

One tear-smoke grenade

Three tear-smoke shells

Five detonators with wire

Seven units of IDL explosive (Class-II)

One tube-launcher

One pair of boots

Officials stated that the recovery is suspected to be linked to militant groups active in the region.

In a parallel operation, another team recovered a large number of weapons and tactical gear from the Nachou Kha Mamang Patton area under Bishnupur Police Station. Items seized include:

One 9mm pistol with a magazine

Two 9mm improvised pistols with magazines

Two SBBL guns

One improvised sniper rifle with sling

Two No. 36 hand grenades

Live ammunition: five 12-gauge cartridges, four 9mm rounds, and five .303 rounds

Three 2-inch mortar rounds

One Bushnell 3-9X40EG 6X telescopic sight with cover

Three bullet-proof plates

Two bullet-proof plate covers

Two helmets

One tyre tube

One gunny sack

Security sources said the twin recoveries point to attempts by armed groups to rearm themselves amid ongoing tensions.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Nov 19, 2025
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